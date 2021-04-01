Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.78 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BOLT stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

