BOMB Price Reaches $3.51 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $210,514.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00005962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.71 or 0.99982254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00032954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,530 coins and its circulating supply is 910,742 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

