Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,211.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,213.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $41.93 on Monday, reaching $2,371.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a one year low of $1,203.08 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,039.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

