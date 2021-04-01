BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $55.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

