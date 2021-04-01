BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BPXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

