Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.71

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.71 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,937,381 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.80.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

