Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $25.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $105.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

