Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $830.47 million, a PE ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

