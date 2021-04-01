Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

