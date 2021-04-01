Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

BMY stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of -573.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

