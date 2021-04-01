British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

