Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,387. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

