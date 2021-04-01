Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.76 Million

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $589.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $614.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.50 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $615.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 597,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,068. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

