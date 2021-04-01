Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $14.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.35 million and the lowest is $13.20 million. Veru reported sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $59.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

