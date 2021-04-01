Brokerages Set Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Target Price at GBX 1,402

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of LON:ABC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($18.42). 734,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,134. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,576.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,474.12.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.