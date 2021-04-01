Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $60.50

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,344 shares of company stock worth $17,041,970. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 369,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

