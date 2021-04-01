Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 373.17

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 419 ($5.47). The company had a trading volume of 658,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.50 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.