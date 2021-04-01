Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $15.06

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.98. 13,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,068. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

