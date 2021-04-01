Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Insiders have sold a total of 84,446 shares of company stock worth $1,670,926 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 225,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

