Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $28.63

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Olin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Olin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.