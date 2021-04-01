Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $109.29

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.51. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.