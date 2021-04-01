Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $65.60

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 598,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.