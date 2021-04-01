Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $13.17

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

SABR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 104,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

