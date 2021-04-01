Brokers Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 146,049 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

