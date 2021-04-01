Brokers Offer Predictions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AWH. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

