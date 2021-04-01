Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 213,418 shares.The stock last traded at $75.11 and had previously closed at $74.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $6,303,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.