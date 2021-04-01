Bryant David Lim Sells 7,630 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) SVP Bryant David Lim sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $10,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryant David Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bryant David Lim sold 1,711 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $7,203.31.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Bryant David Lim sold 1,465 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $5,728.15.

Shares of IDRA opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDRA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

