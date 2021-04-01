BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BTGOF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BT Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

