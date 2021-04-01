BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 642,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,697. BTCS has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.