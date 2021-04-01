Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

CALX stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. Calix has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 247.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

