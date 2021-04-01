Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,174 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Camber Energy worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

CEI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.