Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 649,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,406. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,104,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,586,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

