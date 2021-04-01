Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

