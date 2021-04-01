Canaccord Genuity Cuts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$1.00

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. 3,550,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

