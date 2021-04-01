Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$11.65. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 457,779 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

