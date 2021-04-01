Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 607,000 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 607,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

