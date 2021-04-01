Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 133,063 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Ball by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

