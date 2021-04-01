Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 62,927 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2,486.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 66,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.99 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.