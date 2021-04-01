Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 124,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

