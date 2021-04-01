Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 390.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,302 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $39,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $541.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

