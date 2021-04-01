Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $35.59 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 750.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,096 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

