Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 121,304 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121,304 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 382,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $475.37 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.93 and its 200 day moving average is $476.25. The firm has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.