Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

