Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.38 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $22.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$490.08.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$480.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$292.20 and a 12-month high of C$482.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$460.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$435.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

