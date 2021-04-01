Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432,620 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $205.26 and a 1 year high of $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

