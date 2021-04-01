Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $22.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$490.08.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$480.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$292.20 and a 12-month high of C$482.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$460.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$435.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

