Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €68.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.29 ($68.57).

ETR:COK opened at €49.14 ($57.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.72.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

