Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. Canfor has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

