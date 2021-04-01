Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,359 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

