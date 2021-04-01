Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $618.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $627.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

